ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.68-3.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.82. ONE Gas also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.68-3.92 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of OGS traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.97. 490,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 66.10%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

