Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Hits $2.22 on Top Exchanges

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00004878 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00056297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.06 or 0.00700627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00027024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00033554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00059391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00039624 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.