Open Platform Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $35,488.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00054950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.80 or 0.00715400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00029142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00035182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

