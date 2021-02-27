Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($3.11). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.02) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $31.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.89.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $178,798 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

