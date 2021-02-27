Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Square in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SQ. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

SQ stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.39. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $371,170.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,173,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock valued at $285,884,688. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

