Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Financial Analysis

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase 38.37% 7.77% 2.50% Colliers International Group 2.27% 12.41% 2.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Optibase and Colliers International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Colliers International Group 0 1 6 0 2.86

Colliers International Group has a consensus price target of $99.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.72%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Optibase.

Risk & Volatility

Optibase has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Optibase and Colliers International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $16.14 million 3.36 -$1.99 million N/A N/A Colliers International Group $3.05 billion 1.32 $102.90 million $2.57 40.28

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Optibase.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Optibase on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Luxemburg, Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. It purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services. The company also provides outsourcing and advisory services that consist of property management, valuation, property marketing, and research services; and project management services, such as planning and advisory, development management, project and program management, and commissioning and energy services to academic, corporate, cultural and non-profit, healthcare, hospitality, residential, and retail sectors, as well as federal, state, and municipal markets. In addition, it offers capital market services comprising debt and equity finance, investment management, and valuation and appraisal services. Further, the company provides corporate solutions, such as business and portfolio, supply chain and logistics, data center and digital, and workplace consulting services, as well as technology services. Additionally, it offers services for various properties, including office, land, healthcare, industrial, retail, multi-family, hospitality, and special purpose properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

