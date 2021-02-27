Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Orange from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at $133,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orange during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Orange by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 113,278 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.