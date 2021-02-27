OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.37 million, a P/E ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

