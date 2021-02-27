Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 553 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $47,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $238,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nordson by 4.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Nordson by 35.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NDSN opened at $192.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $216.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.16.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.80.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.