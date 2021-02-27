Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 507,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,058,000 after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 288,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.15.

GWW opened at $372.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.33 and its 200-day moving average is $380.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.