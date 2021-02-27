Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,386,000 after acquiring an additional 68,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,388,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2,234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 484,960 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,118,000 after acquiring an additional 162,267 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX stock opened at $208.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.19.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.