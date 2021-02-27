Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after buying an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,653,000 after buying an additional 334,342 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,962,000 after buying an additional 684,772 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after buying an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after buying an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

DISCA opened at $53.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $56.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 267,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $13,771,771.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,867.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,258,656 shares of company stock worth $48,753,613. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Bank of America cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

