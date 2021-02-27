Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $3.96 Million in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

