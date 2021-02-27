Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,710 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 89.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after buying an additional 788,703 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5,701.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 318,819 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after purchasing an additional 258,145 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,329,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Insiders have sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock worth $1,670,325 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

GRMN opened at $124.02 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $133.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.55.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

