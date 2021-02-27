Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56.

About Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDF)

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

