Origin Sport (ORS) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $957,800.59 and approximately $1.57 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00179119 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

