Orion Protocol (ORN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $256.84 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $256.84 million and approximately $24.84 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for about $12.51 or 0.00026566 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.59 or 0.00483293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00074354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00081188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00079980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.02 or 0.00488456 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,530,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io.

Orion Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

