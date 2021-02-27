Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ORA stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.56. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

ORA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

