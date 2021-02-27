Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Orthofix Medical updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.55 EPS.

OFIX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. 132,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $899.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

