Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Trading Down 7.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 2,452,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 1,034,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. CIBC cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 30,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

