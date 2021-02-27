Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.11.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$12.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.28. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$6.35 and a 1 year high of C$17.50.

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total transaction of C$412,149.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,022,619.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

