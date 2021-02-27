Otter Creek Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. HMN Financial comprises approximately 0.0% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMNF. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the third quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 296,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HMN Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

HMNF traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $19.95. 1,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891. The firm has a market cap of $96.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.16. HMN Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

