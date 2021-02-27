Otter Creek Advisors LLC Makes New $843,000 Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Trimble comprises 0.7% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Trimble by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 193,830 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,004,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $27,002,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Trimble by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

