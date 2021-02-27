Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. Owens & Minor also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00 to $3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $34.01 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

OMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.35.

In related news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

