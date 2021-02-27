Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00 to $3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.46. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.35.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

