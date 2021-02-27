Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 501,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,841. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCRX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

