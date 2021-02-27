Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.06.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock opened at $358.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.58 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,195 shares of company stock worth $56,893,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.