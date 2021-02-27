Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $515.00 at Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $423.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.73% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $565.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $358.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of -115.58 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $11,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,671,593.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,195 shares of company stock valued at $56,893,235. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

