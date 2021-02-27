Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.54

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.54 and traded as high as $24.66. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 16,810 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Danske lowered Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pandora A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54.

About Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

