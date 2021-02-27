Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $102.64, but opened at $94.88. Papa John’s International shares last traded at $92.21, with a volume of 7,340 shares.

The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $128,000.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 112.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.