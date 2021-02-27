Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 130 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,043.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 324,422 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after acquiring an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 170,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $98.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

