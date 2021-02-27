Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $133.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.30. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $138.04.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

