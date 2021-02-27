Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.36. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $94.40.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

