Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 400 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $84.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average of $86.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

