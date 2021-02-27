PAYCENT (PYN) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $141,423.88 and $177.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.44 or 0.00736330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00035612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00041819 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

