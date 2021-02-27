PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Sells $12,058,504.92 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,112,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PYPL stock opened at $259.85 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

