PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Shares of CNXN opened at $46.01 on Friday. PC Connection has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 58.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

