PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%.

CNXN traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 81,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,131. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

