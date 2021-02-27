PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

Shares of PCTI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 316,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,496. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $141.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCTI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

