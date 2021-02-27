PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

PDCE stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $39.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCE. KeyCorp raised their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

In related news, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at $317,380.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

