PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $47.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.48% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.31.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $39.08.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its position in PDC Energy by 74.8% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,564 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 179.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,245 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $11,266,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PDC Energy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 328,825 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

