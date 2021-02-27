PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

PDFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CJS Securities downgraded PDF Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.53 million, a P/E ratio of -73.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.