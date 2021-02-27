Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Shares Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) dropped 7.6% during trading on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $39.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pembina Pipeline traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.39. Approximately 4,760,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 1,441,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

PBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

