Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $67.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

PAG stock opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $69.96.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.