People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given New $19.75 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.25 to $19.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.64.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,042 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

