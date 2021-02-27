pEOS Price Tops $0.0014 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $145.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

