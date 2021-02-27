Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.58-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.68. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.58-1.64 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $468,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,038,892.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 76,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $921,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,578 shares of company stock worth $3,149,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

