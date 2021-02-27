Perlin Trading Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Perlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0563 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Perlin has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Perlin has a market capitalization of $27.66 million and $3.81 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Perlin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00054263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.19 or 0.00726005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00029500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00035763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00060071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00040872 BTC.

About Perlin

PERL is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.