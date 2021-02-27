PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PetIQ has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of PETQ opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $989.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 3.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PetIQ by 549.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PetIQ by 314.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

