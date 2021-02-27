Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Garland Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Garland Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200,323 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 4.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 613,967 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,419,000 after purchasing an additional 572,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

